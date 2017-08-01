Joe Sullivan Announces Candidacy For Minnesota's First Congressional District

Mankato resident Joe Sullivan formally announces his candidacy to replace outgoing Congressman Tim Walz in 20–18.

Sullivan has worked for the law firm Flaherty and Hood on rural development issues, for the wind industry as the manager of state policy, and more recently for the Center for Energy and the Environment.

He says his experience has been about building and investing for the future and that's what he wants to continue doing in Congress.

Democratic Candidate For Congress Joe Sullivan says, "It is so distressing to see what is happening in Washington D.C. the norms that are being thrown out. The winner take all mindset where nothing is getting done. This is just nuts and that is a theme that I am hearing when I talk to people. It is so easy for people to check out and not pay attention but now more than ever we need to pay attention and we need to get involved. We need to be civil to each other. We need to get back to doing the work of people. We cannot get to the point where we expect more from our kindergartens than we do from our elected officials."

Sullivan is seeking the Democratic Party endorsement, along with four others who have announced.

