Blue Earth County Board Approves $24 Million Government Center Project

The Blue Earth County Board came to a budget agreement for the County Government Project at today's meeting.

The County has worked with ISG on a plan for the location that best meets the future needs of the County.

The project includes a new parking ramp and a combination of new construction and remodeling at the Blue Earth County Government Center.

Blue Earth County City Administrator Robert Meyer says, "It is a large project we are adding almost 38 thousand square feet onto an addition and then the refurbishing of the building is a pretty extensive project."

The budget for the entire project is just shy of 24 million dollars.

