Recognizing And Preventing Heatstroke

Eastbound car ran into semi-truck pulling onto Old Highway 14 at 50th Street. One driver airlifted to Rochester, one taken by ambulance to Mankato.
30 year old Charles Anthony Miller facing attempted murder charges
Authorities in Minnesota say the man charged with killing a financial adviser in her office has been arrested
On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin
If you’ve ever been to the Walmart in Fairmont, you may have noticed a friendly face greeting you as you come in.
