Recognizing And Preventing Heatstroke

Tuesday marked the 16th anniversary since Vikings lineman Korey Stringer died of heatstroke in Mankato.

KEYC News 12 talked to health officials to learn how you can recognize and prevent heatstroke.

Symptoms include headaches, increased thirst, increased sweating, nausea and confusion.

Sara Domeyer, nurse practitioner at the Mayo Clinic, said the best way to prevent heatstroke is by avoiding being outside during the afternoon when it's hottest.

However, if you do have to be outside, there are precautions you can take, Domeyer said.

"If you're going to have to work out in the heat, make sure you take frequent breaks, increase the amount of fluid that you intake, and just really watch out for the signs of the heat stroke," Domeyer said.

If you feel like you're having symptoms of heatstroke, you should get inside to a cool place, drink water and get medical attention.