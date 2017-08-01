35W Bridge Collapse Survivor Uses Aug. 1 To Celebrate Life

Over the last decade, we've brought you the story of a Lake Lillian native who survived the collapse of the I–35 W Bridge.

The incident killed 13 people and injured 145, bringing about changes to the way we look at bridge safety across the state and the country.

Lindsay Walz (nee Petterson) serves as an inspiration for teens in Minneapolis running courageous heARTS, a non–profit art studio allowing youths to tap into their creativity.

I-35W Bridge collapse survivor Lindsay Walz said, "They can see that we all have struggles. A lot of them know my story, and if they don't know it, they find it out at some point along the way."

It's a story that begins like a normal day.

"I was heading southbound on 35," said Walz.

But at 6:05 p.m. on August 1, 2007, as Lindsay was halfway across the bridge, everything changed.

Walz said, "It snapped it half. My car kind of did a nose dive into the Mississippi River. I was trapped in my car, almost drowned in my car luckily was able to get out."

A construction worker helped guide her out of the water, and Lindsay says that's a silver lining in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"Survivors who have also fallen 100 feet. Thought they were going to die, who are suddenly running around the bridge, helping others," Walz said.

She added, "Passers by, the people who lived in the neighborhoods near the bridge who ran down the river banks."

But getting off the bridge was just the beginning, with years of recovery from a shattered vertebrae and PTSD. Lindsay adds she even struggled with survivor's guilt in the wake of the collapse.

Walz said, "It really hit me for a long time. I was really isolated. I lost track of a lot of relationships."

She says her family has played a large role in her rehabilitation process both physically and mentally.

Over the last ten years, one of the keys to her recovery has been telling her story, first to humanize the rubble...

"The reasons for telling my story have changed over the years," Walz said. "For a long time, it really mattered for me to put a human story on a lot of concrete and rubble. We really quickly moved to politics and infrastructure debates and all these things that were very cold and missing of heart, so for me, telling my story was a way to remember what it means to have solid infrastructure and to keep things safe for people."

And now, to help others.

"You can have really hard stuff happen, and you can persevere through it, that it doesn't have to be the thing that makes you crumble," Walz said.

She is now helping to create a sturdy foundation through inspiring creativity.

Walz said, "For a long time, when I was envisioning [courageous] heARTS, it felt like a thank you. A way of paying forward what I had received."

Shining a light on hope after one of Minnesota's darkest days and turning August 1 into a day to celebrate life.

Walz said, "Have really tried to make August 1 a day I can celebrate my life, not just remember how hard it's made my life, but really celebrate what life means and really take that time to reflect."

--KEYC News 12