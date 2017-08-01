Vikings Training Camp Update: Brian Robison

The Vikings defense was a well-oiled machine last year, giving up the third fewest yards in the league.

At the heart of that dominance is a stellar defensive line. Heading up the unit is team fixture Brian Robison.

Entering his 11th season, the defensive end is the longest tenured player with Minnesota.

KEYC News 12 Sports Director, Claire Dau sat down with Robison as he talks about how the defense and the line in particular stack up as he enters the twilight of his career.