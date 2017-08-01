F-F-A Students Pass On Farm Safety Message To Kids

Eastbound car ran into semi-truck pulling onto Old Highway 14 at 50th Street. One driver airlifted to Rochester, one taken by ambulance to Mankato.
30 year old Charles Anthony Miller facing attempted murder charges
On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin
Authorities in Minnesota say the man charged with killing a financial adviser in her office has been arrested
If you’ve ever been to the Walmart in Fairmont, you may have noticed a friendly face greeting you as you come in.
Officers were called to the scene after 11 p.m. for reports of a man attempting to break into an apartment building on Grove Street.
Suspect allegedly had backpack of burglary tools, and made threatening comments toward officer taking him to jail.
Motorists are advised, once again, that Highway 22 from Blue Earth County Road 26 to Blue Earth County Road 57 will be closed for maintenance on Friday, Aug. 4.
On July 30, 2017, at approximately 7:05 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle rollover accident, which had occurred on 870th Avenue near the intersection of 580th Street
