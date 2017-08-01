F-F-A Students Pass On Farm Safety Message To Kids

At this year's FarmFest, area F–F–A students are teaching a lesson about safety on the farm.

Farm Safety for Just Kids runs all three days of the event, providing interactive opportunities for some of the younger farmhands.

Farming can be one of the most dangerous occupations, so organizers say they want to make kids who live on or visit a farm aware of dangers that can exist, big and small.

Hosted by a three county effort of Brown, Redwood and Renville, will feature students from FFA chapters from Sleepy Eye, Cedar Mountain and Springfield.

Sleepy Eye F-F-A President Josie Lang said, "We have 11 safety games here, and we're basically explaining to kids what to do and what not to do around farm equipment."

Sleepy Eye Public Ag Teacher Mary Hoffmann said, "The games range from chemical safety to grain to augers and other equipment. We have a wide variety of different safety games."

After completing the games, kids were able to walk away with prizes.

The event even provides an educational opportunity for F–F–A students, to teach an important lesson and work on communication skills.

?

--KEYC News 12