FarmFest Addresses Challenges On The Farm

Another year of Farm Fest kicks off Aug. 1 at the Gilfillan Estates in Morgan.

One of the many events during the opening days looked at how to address challenging times in the Ag industry.

It's no secret, life on the farm can be a strenuous task, and not just dealing with Mother Nature and the long hours.

Minnesota Commissioner of Ag Dave Frederickson said, "The mental health challenge is important, the financial aspect of it, the price. We need to spend some time talking about helping get our prices up. That would cure a lot of ills."

This afternoon at FarmFest, a panel of agriculture officials, including from the state to those running an operation discussed ways of addressing the difficulties especially with high rent for land and when prices are struggling.

University of Minnesota Extension Educator David Bau said, "For a tough year unless prices improve. It varies. Yield potential is there. It looks better to the east and worse to the west in Minnesota."

The panel highlighted programs like University of Minnesota Extension Adult Farm Management and Minnesota Department of Agriculture Rural Finance Authority to help farmers facing hurdles.

Adding, with the current situation, producers are becoming more creative, collaborating with each other to help reduce costs and relying more on a team approach.

University of Minnesota Center for Farm Financial Management Pauline VanNurden said, "It's important to communicate with your lender; it's important to communicate with your landlord, but also your family and seek out the help you need."

Bob Worth with the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association says he knew two farmers who've committed suicide because of the difficulties in the industries, iterating the need for communication to find solutions.

But the challenges extend beyond just the farm, with looking to international markets to help with an oversupply just as some overseas producers become more competitive.

Minnesota West Farm Business Management Instructor Bob Roesler said, "The number of nations that we have that can very successfully compete with us, compete with us in growing protein sources of soybeans, of livestock."

State Representative Paul Anderson adds at the panel that during this past session, legislation was passed to help reduce the burden farmers face on school bond levies by providing a credit.

That will take effect for taxes payable in 2018.

--KEYC News 12