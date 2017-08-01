MSU Football Fall Camp Quickly Approaching

The MSU football team will take the fields on the campus of MSU next Thursday, August 10th. The purple and gold will hold 10 practices from August 10th to the first day of school on August 21st.
Entering his 11th season, Brian Robison is the longest tenured player with the Vikings. KEYC News 12 Sports Director, Claire Dau sat down with the defensive end as he enters the twilight of his career.
The Minnesota Vikings offense has plenty of room for improvement. In a mostly AP–less 2016 season they were middle of the road in passing and the worst in the league running the ball. Easily enough they could improve in both areas if they're able to get some solid play out of their tight ends. The Minnesota Vikings tight end corps looks a little different this year with the departure of Rhett Ellison this offseason. rookie Bucky Hodges, and second year player David Morga...
KEYC News 12 Sports Director, Claire Dau sat down with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen in our first edition of Vikings Training Camp Update.
The Minnesota Vikings have locked up another key cog to the defense this season with Xavier Rhodes inking a five year 70 million dollar extension including 41 million guaranteed.
."Just ready to play, I feel different, I don't have to doubt it or question it. I'm ready to play," said Treadwell.
"I'm just happy to be out there and play, I'm taking this training camp to get better every single day."
Coming down to Mankato for Vikings training camp means having a temporary home for a couple weeks while the team prepares for the upcoming season. This year, a couple of veteran players got creative when it comes to staying comfortable off the field.
