MSU Football Fall Camp Quickly Approaching

The MSU football team will take the fields on the campus of MSU next Thursday, August 10th.

The Mavs welcome 97 student-athletes to their fall camp. The purple and gold will hold 10 practices from August 10th to the first day of school on August 21st.

Following the Vikings final public practice next Tuesday (August 8th), the Mavericks will host their annual Kickoff BBQ at 6PM.

MSU opens the season on Thursday, August 31st, on the road at U-Mary.