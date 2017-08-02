KEYC - Man Accused in Parking Ramp Slaying Facing More Charges

Man Accused in Parking Ramp Slaying Facing More Charges

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Authorities say a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in a Minneapolis parking ramp during a robbery last month also robbed a couple outside a University of Minnesota hall and forced them to strip.

The Star Tribune reports that 44-year-old Benjamin Love, of Minneapolis, was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in the July 3 incident.

Love was charged last week with second-degree murder in the July 15 stabbing death of 31-year-old Mai Yer Cha. Prosecutors say the victim was trying to protect another woman in her group from being mugged.

In addition to those two incidents, prosecutors allege that Love has carried out at least two other violent robberies in Minneapolis.

Love remains in jail with bail set at $1 million.

-KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Renville County Investigating Death of Franklin Man

    Renville County Investigating Death of Franklin Man

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:33:03 GMT

    On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin

    On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin

  • Two Injured In Crash East of Janesville

    Two Injured In Crash East of Janesville

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-08-01 18:19:10 GMT

    Eastbound car ran into semi-truck pulling onto Old Highway 14 at 50th Street.  One driver airlifted to Rochester, one taken by ambulance to Mankato.

    Eastbound car ran into semi-truck pulling onto Old Highway 14 at 50th Street.  One driver airlifted to Rochester, one taken by ambulance to Mankato.

  • Renville County Investigating Serious Accident

    Renville County Investigating Serious Accident

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:10:04 GMT

    On July 30, 2017, at approximately 7:05 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle rollover accident, which had occurred on 870th Avenue near the intersection of 580th Street

    On July 30, 2017, at approximately 7:05 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle rollover accident, which had occurred on 870th Avenue near the intersection of 580th Street

  • Highway 22 Again to Be Closed

    Highway 22 Again to Be Closed

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:48 PM EDT2017-08-01 17:48:41 GMT

    Motorists are advised, once again, that Highway 22 from Blue Earth County Road 26 to Blue Earth County Road 57 will be closed for maintenance on Friday, Aug. 4.

    Motorists are advised, once again, that Highway 22 from Blue Earth County Road 26 to Blue Earth County Road 57 will be closed for maintenance on Friday, Aug. 4.

  • Black Lives Matter Minneapolis Issues Apology

    Black Lives Matter Minneapolis Issues Apology

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:06 AM EDT2017-08-02 11:06:16 GMT

    Black Lives Matter Minneapolis has apologized on its Facebook page after sharing photos of a man who officials say hanged himself in a city park. 

    Black Lives Matter Minneapolis has apologized on its Facebook page after sharing photos of a man who officials say hanged himself in a city park. 

  • Joe Sullivan Announces Candidacy For Minnesota's First Congressional District

    Joe Sullivan Announces Candidacy For Minnesota's First Congressional District

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-08-02 00:16:22 GMT

    Mankato resident Joe Sullivan formally announces his candidacy to replace outgoing Congressman Tim Walz in 20–18. Sullivan has worked for the law firm Flaherty and Hood on rural development issues, for the wind industry as the manager of state policy, and more recently for the Center for Energy and the Environment. He says his experience has been about building and investing for the future and that's what he wants to continue doing in Congress. Democratic Candidate For Congre...

    Mankato resident Joe Sullivan formally announces his candidacy to replace outgoing Congressman Tim Walz in 20–18. Sullivan has worked for the law firm Flaherty and Hood on rural development issues, for the wind industry as the manager of state policy, and more recently for the Center for Energy and the Environment. He says his experience has been about building and investing for the future and that's what he wants to continue doing in Congress. Democratic Candidate For Congre...

  • POLICE: Madelia Man Says Assault Was Revenge For Rape

    POLICE: Madelia Man Says Assault Was Revenge For Rape

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:43:53 GMT

    30 year old Charles Anthony Miller facing attempted murder charges

    30 year old Charles Anthony Miller facing attempted murder charges

  • PTSD Patients Can Now Buy Minnesota's Medical Marijuana

    PTSD Patients Can Now Buy Minnesota's Medical Marijuana

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 9:33 AM EDT2017-08-01 13:33:00 GMT

    Minnesota residents suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder can start buying medical marijuana

    Minnesota residents suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder can start buying medical marijuana