Bismarck Hospital Nurses Want Vote on Whether to Unionize

Registered nurses at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck have filed for a vote on whether to unionize.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the nurses' request to vote on whether to be represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association will be reviewed by the National Labor Relations Board. The NLRB requires at least 30 percent of the registered nurses to request a vote.

The nurses maintain that operational changes and declining care standards are harming patient care and the hospital's reputation.

The hospital has laid off about 120 employees over the last 1 ½ years but maintains its quality of care hasn't suffered.

The Minnesota Nurses Association represents nearly 22,000 nurses in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

