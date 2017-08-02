Driver Faces Misdemeanor Charges In Fatal Crash

A North Mankato man is facing several misdemeanor traffic charges after a fatal crash.

It happened on March 29, 2017, just south of Mapleton.

According to the criminal complaint, 27–year–old Danny Salazar was driving west on Highway 30, approaching the intersection with Highway 22.

Salazar told investigators he failed to stop at the stop sign.

Documents say Salazar turned right, hitting a southbound car, impacting on the driver’s side

The crash killed 65–year–old Alan Remington of Wells.

He is facing four charges, including failure to stop and careless driving.

A State Patrol investigation determined weather and the construction didn't play a role in the crash.

--KEYC News 12