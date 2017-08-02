Two Missing After Building Explosion, Collapse At Minnehaha Academy

Two people are still unaccounted for at Minnehaha Academy after an explosion at the school early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a report of building collapse and fire at the Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis' Longfellow neighborhood.

According to a Minneapolis Fire Department tweet, there is "1 fatality reported and at least persons trapped beneath collapse reported. Crews extinguishing fire, searching for victims and extricating."

The Minnehaha Academy just posted on Facebook: "There was a gas leak and explosion at the Upper School. Emergency responders are on the scene. This only affects the Upper School. If you need to pick up a person from the school, pick up on Edmond Blvd. We will keep you informed as we learn more."

As far as we know, all of the students who were in the building were accounted for. They accounted for each other after they evacuated. They have been in touch with parents and they can be picked up... just next to the school. All the children who were at summer programs at the lower middle school are still at the lower middle school. The only affects the upper school.

Minneapolis Police Department says 5 transported to the hospital - 1 evaluated and released.

