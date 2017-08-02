MIDDAY EXPERT: Importance of Immunizations

Mankato resident Joe Sullivan formally announces his candidacy to replace outgoing Congressman Tim Walz in 20–18. Sullivan has worked for the law firm Flaherty and Hood on rural development issues, for the wind industry as the manager of state policy, and more recently for the Center for Energy and the Environment. He says his experience has been about building and investing for the future and that's what he wants to continue doing in Congress. Democratic Candidate For Congre...