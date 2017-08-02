Y Eyes East Side Site

The Mankato Family YMCA could add a second location to their footprint depending on the results of a survey.

Adding another Y location has been on the back burner for more than a decade, but with the passage of the sales tax extension by voters last year, the possibility is coming to the forefront.

One of the main requests as part of the referendum was an eight lane pool, which would be part of a new location.

The Y says if the project moves forward, it would most likely be on Mankato's east side.

The Y is trying to reach out to members but also non–members from surrounding areas.

Mankato Family YMCA Executive Director John kind said, "We're more interested in non–Y members because what we need to do is make sure that if we build a Y on the east side, that we can operate it after we operate it and we know that we need to gain between 2,000 and 3,000 members in order for us to be in the black with that Y."

Kind says if the results support a second Y, they would go to the city of Mankato to see if the project could be partially funded through the sales tax.

Cities of Eagle Lake, Janesville, Madison Lake, St. Clair and St. Peter will include the survey in their newsletters.

It will also be posted on their website.

