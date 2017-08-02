KEYC - Dow Jones Tops 22,000 Points

Dow Jones Tops 22,000 Points

MANKATO, Minn. -

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above 22,000 points for the first time ever today, growth led by Apple's strong earnings report.

The milestone for the Dow comes five months after it topped 21,000.

While those with stock in the tech company might be feeling good about their investments, financial planners say the record should be viewed as just one of many factors determining the economy's health.

Ryan McKeown, a financial advisor with Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "Hitting 22,000 is great, but I think you need to look at how the economy is doing. We've got low unemployment. Our economy is growing, but what's nice is it's not growing fast enough to where the Federal Reserve would have to raise interest rates very quickly. Oil prices, commodity prices are pretty reasonable."

McKeown added with the volatility of the stock market, nothing is for certain, and investors should be watching how much they're paying for each dollar of earnings.

--KEYC News 12

