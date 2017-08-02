KEYC - Back To School Vaccinations

Back To School Vaccinations

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, Minn. -

In just a few weeks, students will be filing into the classroom, and officials want to make sure kids start the school year with all the needed vaccinations.

The CDC recommends school age kids get boosters of the tetanus shot and MMR or Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine.

It's also recommended for young teens to get a booster of Tdap, covering tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis and students preparing for college should be immunized for meningitis.

Medical experts say the vaccines play an important role helping to prevent the spread of serious illnesses through schools.

Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato Infectious Diseases Physician Assistant Jessica Sheehy said, "Most of the vaccination series have been shown to have 99 percent efficacy or greater if you do complete the vaccination series and you also help protect those children who are unable to have the vaccinations due to other illnesses such as immunocompromised state or maybe needing chemotherapy."

Sheehy assures parents that a study suggesting a link between vaccines and autism has been disproven.

?

--KEYC News 12

