K9 Bites Toddler At National Night Out

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
NEW ULM, Minn. -

Officials say a K9 dog bit a toddler during National Night Out in New Ulm yesterday evening.

A police statement say Officer Erik Byro and K–9 Booker were at German Park in when he noticed a female carrying a toddler walking quickly toward them.

The officer instructed the woman to stay back at least five feet, but police say she continued toward them.

That's when Booker jumped up toward the toddler and struck her in the left thigh.

Booker was immediately placed in the squad car.

Police say they found two small bruises but no broken skin on the child.

Reports say the public was warned over loud speakers to keep distance from the K–9 and to speak with the officer before approaching.

