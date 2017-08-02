Mankato Receives Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund Grant

In the run-up to Minnesota hosting next year's Super Bowl, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee's presents a grant to Mankato.

A check was presented for nearly 52 thousand dollars at Viking's Training camp..

The grant will help the Blue Earth County Public Health buy 60 bikes and two trailers for public and private schools in Mankato.

The bikes will form two fleets that will travel to the schools to give students hands-on training with the bicycles and teach them how to bike around their community safely.

Committee Vice President Dana Nelson says, "We live in an incredible state. We've been everywhere from the iron range to the Iowa border and it's been incredible. Each grant is different. Each grant meets a distinct and unique community need."

The grant is part of the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program, which is made possible each year by a $1 million contribution courtesy of the NFL Foundation and is complemented by the Super Bowl Host Committee.

--KEYC News 12