THRIVER: Elissa Dulski's Story

Nominated Thriver Elissa Dulski says, "I gained 85 pounds with my daughter and during that pregnancy it was hard on me and my self–esteem."

Elissa Dulski's journey to weight loss began two years ago.

Dulski says, "I had always been a little over weight my entire life but I had just started losing weight prior to getting pregnancy so it was kind of like in a way a okay I'm gaining weight and I need to find something."

That's when the decision to try Herbalife came about.

Dulski says, "It works different for everyone. Herbalife, they have shakes and they have other nutrition as well and for me and my journey I've used their meal replacement it's called formula 1 and it has helped me lose weight. I replace one or two of my meals a day."

Along with changing her eating habits, she dedicated a significant amount of time to the gym.

Dulski says, "I'm here a lot. I actually belong to two different gyms and I do circuit training outside of the gym as well so it all has been a tie. I am at the gym or doing a workout seven days a week depending where I'm at."

Seeing life–changing results...

Dulski says, "My actual results to this day is 103 pounds and two ounces down."

Not only changing positively with her body image but as a person as well.

Dulski says, "I'm always out there spreading positivity. I've really gained a self of or a sense of community within just myself and everyone that I'm around."

And her next goal?

Dulski says, "Next 50 is what I'm on right now."

It's that motivation and self–love that earned her a nomination for a Thriver.

DISCLAIMER: Consumers who use Herbalife Formula 1 twice per day as part of a healthy lifestyle can generally expect to lose around 0.5 to 1 pound per week. Participants in a 12-week, single-blind, study used Formula 1 twice per day (once as a meal and once as a snack) with a reduced calorie diet and a goal of 30 minutes of exercise per day. Participants followed either a high protein diet or a standard protein diet. Participants in both groups lost about 8.5 pounds.