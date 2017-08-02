KEYC - Farmers Talk About Transitioning To The Next Generation

Farmers Talk About Transitioning To The Next Generation

By Tyler Seggerman, Reporter
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. -

Day two of Farmfest focused on the future generation of farmers.

The word of the day in Redwood County: transition.

Farmers from across the state made up a panel to speak about shifting to the next generation of growers and ranchers.

Like a few of the members on stage, the farms they've inherited and continued have been passed down.

One of the keys they mentioned to make the process sustainable is to establish a plan and share it with everyone involved.

Riverview Farm's Natasha Mortenson said "I think it's really important when transitioning farms, that everybody sits together and dreams of what it looks like together in the future and not just the young person."

The panel says it's important for the retiring generation to reflect on what's worked and to not pass something down that didn't work for them.

Farm Business Management Instruction's Pam Uhlenkamp said "Don't forget where you came from and how you got started. If you are frustrated with the process, don't do the same thing to your children."

Our state is the nation's leader in the production of sweet corn and green beans and officials say that the importance of these future farmers and the land itself rely on conversation.

Southern Minnesota For Agriculture's Brad Schloesser said "In this transitioning, if you have a desire to be involved in farming, share that with those who care and can understand and make a difference. Those of you that have control, listen too and share what it's like from your viewpoint. So, communication very important."

Minnesota has been one of the United State's biggest contributors when it comes to agriculture, ranking fifth in 2015.

Children looking to follow in their parent's footsteps or start farming on their own, should continue to educate themselves on this process and continue to aid one of the nation's top suppliers.

If you'd like to know more about the rest of the events at this year's Farmfest, you can visit farmfest.com.

