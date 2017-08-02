Pennies for the Playground

Every day the Fallenstein Playground is getting one step closer to reality. Now a Miracle League of North Mankato athlete is pitching in his two cents to make that happen.



"What are you trying to do with your penny jar?"

"I'm trying to play on the playground."



4-year-old Bryson has been playing on the Miracle League for almost a year and now he's doing something very special for other athletes in the league.



"Bryson came up with the idea of filling his penny jar and donating the funds from his penny jar to the Fallenstein Playground," Director of the Miracle League of North Mankato Eric Sletten said.



The playground is about $150,000 away from their goal of $600,000. Looking at breaking ground this Fall and building in the Spring.



"We're down to the point where really every penny counts," Sletten added.



"So close. So close!"



"He's excited and we're also very excited as well," Sletten said.

"I'm gonna go through that tunnel!"



Bryson will have his penny jar out at the Fallenstein Playground at Caswell Park, Thursday from 6-7 p.m.

--KEYC News 12