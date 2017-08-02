$400,000+ In Rehab Grants For Le Sueur

The city of Le Sueur has received nearly $400,000 in grants for housing rehabilitation.

The city is already taking applications for the funds, which it hopes will rejuvenate its downtown.



"Through the southwest housing partnership through the state of Minnesota, we've been able to access funds to bring into town to fix up some of the housing stock that we have. That's very important - bringing in outside money to go with the money you already have, it makes economic sense," community development director Sam DiMaggio said.

$273,000 will be provided for housing repair loans to 15 income eligible homeowners living in the city, specifically in the central area of town.

The other $100,000+ will be dedicated to improving rental units, also for low to moderate income households.

"Those were the first houses that were developed in our core downtown. If you come there, those are the first homes you're going to see, so it's extremely important that they look nice, well maintained, and available for new residents or residents that want to upgrade their home," Dimaggio said.

The program doesn't want to stop at the actual dollars it spends. The goal is to get a multiplier effect of sorts. Not in the traditional economic sense of the term.

More like Keeping Up With The Joneses.

"One of the neighbors will do some work for their property, potentially new windows or new siding. Their neighbors see how nice it looks and want to do the same thing. There's definitely a domino effect in a neighborhood when you make improvements, others want to follow. It's great for the entire community," Dimaggio said.

