Diggs And Rhodes Challenging Each Other This Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings formidable defense presents a challenge for any team, and the perfect training opportunity for their own.



Training camp is all about competition, and wideout Stefon Diggs, and pro bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes have been going at it all week long, with plenty of friendly trash talk to help improve each other's game and get the most out of this year's training camp.

"Me and Diggs compete each and every day we go against each other, so it's pretty fun," said Rhodes.



"It's been fun since day one, I love Xavier, he's one of the best corners in the league. I've been saying that. You guys are pretty new to that, eh?" said Diggs.

The Vikings recognized the CB's value.

Minnesota locked–up Rhodes through 2022 with a huge extension upwards of 70–million dollars.

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs who's still under his rookie contract hauled in 84 catches last year for 903 yards in 13 games last season.

"To me, I have a long ways to go, but I've had continued progress since my first year, and I plan on making the next step as far as doing a little bit more, maybe a lot more," said Diggs.

That would bode well for Minnesota if Diggs can break out in year three and become one of the league's best just like the guy he's lining up against in camp.



"You know it's pretty fun going against each and every receiver because we compete to a high level, and talk trash sometimes, but other times I just be me, get back to the ball, and do what I do," said Rhodes.

"I hate to lose, and we have honest wins and losses, so every day is a fight, and I look forward to it," said Diggs.

While both fans certainly enjoy the one on one between these two at training camp, Diggs and Rhodes will both be lighting up the field this fall.

