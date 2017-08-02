Zierdt Organizing Stick A Fork In Cancer

Greater Mankato Growth CEO Jonathan Zierdt is putting together a fundraiser for cancer, looking to incorporate as many restaurants and businesses as possible for a one day money bomb.



"All you do is go in and do what you do in a restaurant. Go in, spend some time in there, and then a portion of the proceeds from that meal are going to be donated to the cause for Stick a Fork In Cancer," Zierdt said.



Proceeds will be split between Zierdt's own foundation, the American Cancer Society, and the YMCA's Live Strong program.

The event date is set for September 12th.

