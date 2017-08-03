KEYC - Men Facing Charges For Shooting at MN Police Officers

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Two Wisconsin men suspected of firing at Minnesota police officers during a car chase are facing felony charges.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that 19-year-olds Wyatt Robert Helfrich and William Gerald Wallraff are in jail facing seven charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

