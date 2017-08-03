KEYC - One Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Rolls Over In Ditch

One Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Rolls Over In Ditch

By Tyler Seggerman, Reporter
GIBBON, Minn. -

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, one vehicle flipped over into a ditch on County Road 2/631st Avenue approximately two miles north of Gibbon. The driver of the vehicle, Maria Christine Bebeau, 18, was heading southbound when the accident occurred. Officials say Bebeau had to be extricated from the vehicle and flown to North Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this point. According to reports, alcohol/drugs were not a factor in the incident and Bebeau was wearing a seat belt. 

