One Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Rolls Over In Ditch

Report says a K-9 dog bit a toddler during National Night Out in New Ulm Monday evening.
Posted: Thursday, August 3 2017 12:13 AM EDT 2017-08-03 04:13:16 GMT Updated: Thursday, August 3 2017 12:03 PM EDT 2017-08-03 16:03:39 GMT Evacuations remain in effect for residents of a small Pennsylvania town following a freight train derailment. Evacuations remain in effect for residents of a small Pennsylvania town following a freight train derailment. Posted: Thursday, August 3 2017 12:30 AM EDT 2017-08-03 04:30:13 GMT Updated: Thursday, August 3 2017 12:03 PM EDT 2017-08-03 16:03:55 GMT A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison. A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison. Updated: Wednesday, August 2 2017 1:45 PM EDT 2017-08-02 17:45:32 GMT
A North Mankato man is facing misdemeanor traffic charges after a fatal crash.
Contract workers injured in school collapse
Every day the Fallenstein Playground is getting one step closer to reality. Now a Miracle League of North Mankato athlete is pitching in his two cents to make that happen.
Black Lives Matter Minneapolis has apologized on its Facebook page after sharing photos of a man who officials say hanged himself in a city park.
Posted: Thursday, August 3 2017 1:29 AM EDT 2017-08-03 05:29:06 GMT Cleanup work is expected to begin one day after a deadly natural gas explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school. Cleanup work is expected to begin one day after a deadly natural gas explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school.