Baby Killed in St. Louis County Residential Fire

Sheriff's officials say a baby has died in a house fire in St. Louis County.

Authorities say the 11-month boy was found dead in a residence in Tower Wednesday after firefighters put out the blaze. The sheriff's office says smoke was billowing out of a second story window and flames could be seen coming out of the lower floor window when law enforcement arrived.

The child has not been identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

-KEYC News 12