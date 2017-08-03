49 year Old Amboy Woman Charged with Multiple Counts

Around July 31st The Blue Earth County Justice System has charged 49 year old Amboy woman Kitty Karol Cumbee with multiple counts.

She was charged with 8 counts total. They include 2 counts of 2nd degree-dangerous weapon, False Imprisonment-Intentional Restraint, Stalking-Intent to Injure along with other charges.

With the victims being her 11 year old son and 16 year old daughter. During her interview Cumbee stated that she was a prisoner in her own home. She stated her family does not care, that they don’t support her, and they did not go and visit her while she was in treatment.