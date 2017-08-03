KEYC - 49 year Old Amboy Woman Charged with Multiple Counts

49 year Old Amboy Woman Charged with Multiple Counts

By Tyler Meyer, Photographer
Amboy, MN -

Around July 31st The Blue Earth County Justice System has charged 49 year old Amboy woman Kitty Karol Cumbee with multiple counts. 

She was charged with 8 counts total.  They include 2 counts of 2nd degree-dangerous weapon, False Imprisonment-Intentional Restraint, Stalking-Intent to Injure along with other charges. 

With the victims being her 11 year old son and 16 year old daughter.  During her interview Cumbee stated that she was a prisoner in her own home. She stated her family does not care, that they don’t support her, and they did not go and visit her while she was in treatment.