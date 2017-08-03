Three vehicle Crash on Hwy 14 near Courtland

A three vehicle accident leaves two people with Non–life threatening injuries.It happened around 9 this morning.

According to the State Patrol a car driven by 44–year old Vicki Dawn Andrews of Mankato struck the rear of a pick–up truck. They say that’s when she crossed the center line and then entered the ditch and rolled. She was transported to New Ulm Hospital.

The driver of the other truck that was involved was 40–year old Ronald William Vonderharr of New Ulm. He suffered no injuries.

The truck that was rear ended by the car was driven by 65–year old Winton Ellis Jones of New Ulm. He went to New Ulm Hospital with Non–life threatening injuries.