New Biodiesel Standards Take Effect Next Year

Minnesota will become the first state in the nation to increase to B20 biodiesel come 2018.

The announcement Aug. 3 at Farmfest, comes after Minnesota officials approved the move from the current warm weather 10 percent biodiesel blend to 20 percent standard on Tuesday.

The change will take effect next May at stations across the state for warm weather blends.

Minnesota was the first state to require all diesel fuel to include a blend starting in 2005, which has added an average of 63 cents to the price of a bushel of soybeans.

Minnesota Soybean Growers Association President Michael Petefish said, "Currently, depending on your yields, you could value the biodiesel production at anywhere from $25 to $40 an acre with this increase, and that may be the difference between breaking even or losing money in these tough times."

The new standard is expected to reduce about one million tons of carbon dioxide next year.

The increase has faced delays from blenders and distributors who've said they didn't have the infrastructure for the raise.

During Minnesota's cold weather months, the standard will drop back to B5.

--KEYC News 12