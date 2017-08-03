Kids From Mankato And New Ulm Make BMX History

Colten Landwer, 14, and Cole Frederick, 9, participated in their first UCI World Championships, which took place in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

They competed against kids from 40 different countries, to determine the world's best BMX riders.

Cole, only nine years old, became the first rider from New Ulm to win his class and hold the No. 1 ranking.

He says it was just another national, but adds that his favorite part about racing is the comradery and competition.



Frederick said "Just racing other kids and having fun with them."



As for his fellow American, Colten became the first out of Mankato to place.

He mentioned the biggest challenge was not knowing how fast the others would be.



Landwer said "They had different countries there, Columbia, France, New Zealand. Just a lot of different people, so you don't really know them. So it's just like, you don't really know how fast they are."



Both compete in national events across the country and practice at Kato BMX, which holds practices and races every week.

One of the men who ran the track says this sport is unlike any other.



Former Track Operator Justin Miller said "The best part about BMX is that it's a family sport. We have 3–year–old kids and their grandparents racing at the same venue, during the same competition. And you can't find that anywhere in any sport."



No experience is required and the track offers rentals for both boys and girls of all ages who want to try it out.

Kato BMX Is located at 100 Industrial Road in Mankato, and the public is welcome to practice on Tuesdays from 6–8 pm, with racing on Wednesdays.



If you'd like to know more about the UCI Championships or Kato BMX, you can visit uci.ch/bmx or katobmx.com.

-KEYC 12