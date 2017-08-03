DPS Releases Speed Enforcement Results From July

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has released the results of this year's speed enforcement period that took place over the middle of July.



More than 300 agencies across the state participated in the 2–week saturation that ran from July 7th to the 23rd.

Grants helped put additional patrol cars on the roads... looking for offenses such as speeding and not wearing seat belts.

More than 18,000 citations were handed out.

Authorities remind drivers that safety can be compromised if you speed.



Blue Earth County Sheriff Office Captain Paul Barta said "It's a contributing factor to many if not most of the accidents that happen have some sort of speed component to them. So, it's a reminder that it kind of decreases your safety as you increase your speed beyond what is the posted speed limit."



Barta adds that obeying the law will help prevent those on the road from having less time to react to hazards and a longer stopping distance.

-KEYC 12