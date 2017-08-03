2018 Roundabout Coming to Highway 22 and County Road 90

The public was invited to attend an open house Thursday evening focused on the construction of a roundabout at Highway 22 and County Road 90.



MNDOT and Blue Earth County staff were present to discuss the construction impacts, detour and local access during construction in 2018.



"Going to be re-doing the road there and some guardrail safeties up there. We're also going to be putting in the new roundabout and some left turn lanes near the roundabout and we also came up with a unique design for a snow fence to keep all the blowing and drifting snow off of the roundabout," said MNDOT project manager Robert Jones.



The main concern from the public during the meeting was the impact the planned detour would have on township roads. MNDOT is going to take the public's comments into consideration before finalizing the detour plans. The project is expected to start May 2018.

