Vikings See Multiple Options To Replace Greenway in 2017

The Vikings were in the middle of the pack last year when it came to defending the run. Minnesota hopes a new face at weak–side linebacker will do the trick. The days of Chad Greenway blowing up plays and being a vocal leader in the lockeroom are over, but Minnesota features a solid linebacking corps with plenty of players hoping to fill his spot. "Chad was a good guy man, he was definitely a great leader, and now it's our turn to step in and be great leader...
In Thursday's Vikings Training Camp Update, KEYC News 12 Sports Director Claire Dau sat down with Terence Newman.
The Minnesota Vikings formidable defense presents a challenge for any team, and the perfect training opportunity for their own.
Entering his 11th season, Brian Robison is the longest tenured player with the Vikings. KEYC News 12 Sports Director, Claire Dau sat down with the defensive end as he enters the twilight of his career.
KEYC News 12 Sports Director, Claire Dau sat down with Latavius Murray in Wednesday's Vikings Training Camp Update.
The MSU football team will take the fields on the campus of MSU next Thursday, August 10th. The purple and gold will hold 10 practices from August 10th to the first day of school on August 21st.
The Minnesota Vikings offense has plenty of room for improvement. In a mostly AP–less 2016 season they were middle of the road in passing and the worst in the league running the ball. Easily enough they could improve in both areas if they're able to get some solid play out of their tight ends. The Minnesota Vikings tight end corps looks a little different this year with the departure of Rhett Ellison this offseason. rookie Bucky Hodges, and second year player David Morga...
KEYC News 12 Sports Director, Claire Dau sat down with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen in our first edition of Vikings Training Camp Update.
