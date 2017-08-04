Last of 3 Defendants Pleads Guilty in Minnesota Meth Case

The last of three defendants charged in a large methamphetamine trafficking case in Minnesota has pleaded guilty.

Federal authorities say Luis Sanchez-Lopez pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver more than 100 pounds of meth. Abraham Suazo and Arturo Juarez-Madrigal pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Court documents show that the South Dakota State Patrol in February pulled over a vehicle driven by Suazo that contained about 92 pounds of methamphetamine. It is believed to be the largest single seizure of meth headed for Minnesota this year.

Arthur Martinez, Sanchez-Lopez's attorney, says it's a "sad situation" and he looks forward to the sentencing hearing so he can explain his client's involvement.

Attorneys for the other two men did not immediately respond to email requests for comment.

-KEYC News 12