North Mankato Police Warning of IRS Scams

The North Mankato Police Department is warning the public over an increase in scams involving the IRS.

They say these calls typically involve someone claiming to be with the IRS demanding money for back taxes and can also sound threatening.

Scam calls can also involve individuals asking for money by check, wire, credit card and reloadable gift cards.

If you feel you have fallen victim to one of these scams, report it to your local police department.

-KEYC News 12