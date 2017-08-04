Mankato Public Safety Wants You to Join Citizen's Academy

Mankato Public safety is urging people to participate in the city's Public Safety Citizen Academy.

This eight week course provides opportunity for community members to interact with staff and get an insider's look at how the Mankato Public Safety contributes to the areas of quality of life.

Amy Vokal says "The Citizens of our community really dictate where we go as a city organization and so its very important that they come out that they see the services we do offer and also express their input um what they would like to see and ask questions because it's the community that we serve"

Classes will be held Thursdays from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. between September 7th and October 26th at the Public Safety Center.

If you're interested in signing up, complete application by 6 P.M. Friday, August 18th.

