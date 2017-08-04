Classes Delayed in School Explosion, Collapse

Administrators at a private Minneapolis school where an explosion and partial building collapse killed two people say the start of classes for some students will be delayed about two weeks.

In a memo to parents, Minnehaha Academy President Donna Harris says the start date for the damaged Upper School will be postponed from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5. The academy's Upper School houses the high school. The Lower and Middle Schools campus is about a mile and a-half away. It was not damaged in Wednesday's blast.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Minneapolis Thursday to begin the painstaking task of determining what caused the natural gas explosion, which killed two school workers.

Harris says administrators are working to find a facility to house classes for the Upper School.

The Christian academy has a combined enrollment of about 825 students.

One man who was injured in a deadly explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school remains in critical condition.

The family of Bryan Duffey released a statement Thursday saying they've seen him make progress since Wednesday's blast at Minnehaha Academy. The statement also says Duffey will need more surgery.

The private Christian school says Duffey is a facilities team member.

School receptionist Ruth Berg and custodian John Carlson died in the building collapse. Two other adults remained hospitalized Thursday in satisfactory condition.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived at the scene Thursday. NTSB member Christopher Hart says investigators are looking into whether the explosion occurred while a gas meter was being moved.

