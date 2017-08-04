Irish Yard in Milroy is Minnesota's Own Field of Dreams

It's Minnesota's own version of the Field of Dreams.

In life as in baseball, there's no place like home.

So what happens when there's no place to call your home?

Anthony Dolan says, "We wanted to start our own team, we had a lot of talent, but we had nowhere to go. We played at SMSU but it wasn't out field."

So that's when Anthony's parents decided to take matters into their own hands.

Dolan says, "Everything you see here is stuff we've done ourselves."

That's right, they built the field from the ground up.

Right in the middle of corn fields.

It was Anthony's parents who built the field back in 2009.

Dolan says, “We spent many hours here and that value can’t be measured. Baseball is our hobby.”

A hobby that draws in an entire community.

Dolan says, “It’s amazing the fans are wonderful. The fans love it, it’s a neat experience of real American baseball.”

Andrea Dolan says, “I love watching my family, seeing the fans, there’s so many fans who come to take in the beauty.”

“Every year we try to get better and better and we try to make it one of the best fields in the state.”

It may not be Heaven, but it is Southwest Minnesota’s finest.

The team plays in the Gopher League against teams such as the Luverene Redbirds and the Hadley Buttermakers.

