Pick of the Litter: Thomas O'Malley the Cat

This week's pick of the litter is Thomas O'Malley who stopped by KEYC News 12 Midday.

He's a playful and friendly feline who happens to like treats.

Thomas does have F-I-V but no worries, human's can't catch the virus.

If you'd like to meet Thomas O'Malley or any other animals at BENCHS, call them at 507-625-6373

-KEYC News 12