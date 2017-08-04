Mayo Clinic has Big Impact on US Economy

A study commissioned by Mayo Clinic calculates the health care giant's national economic footprint as well as other related benefits.

Ohio-based TEConomy Partners released a report Thursday that found that Mayo Clinic contributed almost 170,000 jobs and $28 billion to the U.S. economy in 2015.

The company did a similar study for the Rochester-based health care group in 2010. That report found that Mayo Clinic had contributed $22 billion and almost 150,000 jobs in 2008.

Marty Grueber is the principal and research director at TEConomy. He worked on both studies and says Mayo continues to grow nationally.

A Mayo Clinic spokeswoman says the health care company commissioned the study to raise awareness of their work.

