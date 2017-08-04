New Pre-K Funding Announced For Dozens Of Districts

Governor Mark Dayton announces nearly 60 school districts who will receive funding to offer voluntary pre–K this fall.

It's in addition to about 75 schools who received ongoing funding last year.

The funding announced Aug 4 nearly doubles the number of four–year–olds who will be able to receive school–based voluntary pre–K in Minnesota to 6,100 students this fall.

Lawmakers approved $50 million over two years in one-time funding at the end of May, with $171,758 going to Madelia this school year.

Madelia Elementary Principal Carol Wrightson said, "It opens up more funding, and it allows our teachers and our staff to get more training, professional development for the state of Minnesota, which they wouldn't normally have access too."

The funding for Madelia will support the students currently in their early childhood program, arriving as the school expands pre–K to five days a week with a morning and afternoon section.

Since establishing their program serving both three and four year–olds, it's relied heavily on scholarships.

"Has helped support our kids needing funding to enroll in these programs," Wrightson said.

Madelia did apply for the pre-K funding last year but was unsuccessful.

Now, with the dollars on the way, the school has some additional items to resolve with the start a few weeks away including adding lunchtime, transportation needs and prep time for staff.

Wrightson said, "They've earned those credentials to be a teacher, and now they're going to have some of the benefits that in the past, they haven't been able to have."

Other area districts announced include Blue Earth Area Public Schools with about $341,361 to serve 80 students.

Fairmont nets $245,600 for about 70 students.

Sleepy Eye receives around $189,020 for more than 35 students.

Butterfield–Odin and Red Rock Central, who were awarded pre–K funds last year will receive additional dollars to expand the offerings this fall.

For Madelia, the funds could make it possible to open more spots if the need is there.

Their expansion also allows the teachers to have more time with students.

Wrightson said, "If they hadn't had the opportunities they need to learn, or if they have some struggles with retaining information, it's just more contact hours of instruction and we know that if we have strong teachers with students, good things happen in the classroom. Many of these kids just need time. They need the luxury of time to mature and grow and get the instruction that they need."

This summer, almost 225 districts applied for the funding, but only 25 percent were successful.

Governor Dayton was asking for $175,000 to expand pre-K this session.

In 2016, $25 million in ongoing funding was awarded to 74 districts including Mankato, Renville County West, St. James, Truman, United South Central and Westbrook-Walnut Groove.

--KEYC News 12