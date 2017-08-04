Fans Talk Memories, Players, And Objectives For The Vikings At Training Camp

With only a few days remaining at training camp, KEYC News 12's Tyler Seggerman talked to fans to see what has been they're favorite part as well as some goals for the season.



Question; What's been your favorite part about coming to training camp?



Fan #1: Getting to watch the players and getting autographs and everything.



Fan #2: I actually like the whole thing, it was fun. Got to spend the day with my grandson.



Fan #3: I like watching the tackling, it's so funny when they just ahhhh!!!



Fan #4: I just like watching them, it's pretty fun. Got an autograph.



Fan #5: Comradery of everybody that comes here and getting selfies with the players.



Fan #6: The friends, my family, right here to the left of me. All my family man, seeing them every year and they come from different places too. So, we kind of just all meet up here and enjoy our team.



Fan #7: Definitely autographs.



Fan #8: Watching them practice. Get autographs, seeing the players, all this fun stuff.



Question; Who's your favorite player?



Fan #9: Adam Thielen, cause I met him one day.



Fan #10: I'm looking to meet Linval Joseph, he's my favorite player.



Fan #11: Harrison Smith, Diggs, Anthony Barr.



Fan #12: Marcus Sherels is from Rochester and so he's a hometown guy. We want to support him too.



Fan #13: Everson Griffen because I got his autograph while he was stretching with rubber bands.



Question; What would be one thing you tell the Vikings for this season?



Fan #14: Win, we want to see some W's.



Fan #15: I hope they become a champion.



Fan #16: End this year in Minneapolis with the Lombard trophy would be pretty special. So, let's do it.



Fan #17: Skol Vikings, let's get that Super Bowl baby.



Fan #18: They need to make the Super Bowl...they need to win it.

Question; How do you feel, knowing this is the last year?

Fan #19: We'll just miss them that they're not in Mankato anymore.



Fan #20: Love you for being in Mankato, thanks for the good years. Honestly, it's been great in Kato. Win a Super Bowl please. Yeah, it'll be really weird when they're not in Mankato.



- KEYC 12