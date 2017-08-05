Crews Respond to Fire in Wells

9th drunken driving arrest, this one involves lawnmower
Lola food truck finding its place among smoked meat giants
The last of three defendants charged in a large methamphetamine trafficking case in Minnesota has pleaded guilty
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, one vehicle flipped over into a ditch on County Road 2/631st Avenue approximately two miles north of Gibbon.
Mankato resident Joe Sullivan formally announces his candidacy to replace outgoing Congressman Tim Walz in 20–18. Sullivan has worked for the law firm Flaherty and Hood on rural development issues, for the wind industry as the manager of state policy, and more recently for the Center for Energy and the Environment. He says his experience has been about building and investing for the future and that's what he wants to continue doing in Congress. Democratic Candidate For Congre...
The North Mankato Police Department is warning the public over an increase in scams involving the IRS
The funding announced Aug 4 nearly doubles the number of four–year–olds who will be able to receive school–based voluntary pre–K in Minnesota to 6,100 students this fall.
