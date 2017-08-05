Oldest Resident In Minnesota Turns 112

A special birthday occurred today in Mountain Lake.

Friends and family gathered to help celebrate Lena Dick’s 112th birthday, with cake and ice cream.

The impressive number earns her the title of Minnesota’s oldest resident.

Although dexterity in your fingers has gone down, Dick was known for making quilts and afghans, including this one when she was 108.

As for having lived so many years, her son says it's astonishing but wonderful at the same time.

Son, Willard Dick, said "It's something we never expected. I mean this is way beyond any kind of thing what you can plan for. It's awesome really, I mean it's a milestone."

Multiple generations were in attendance today, including a couple great-grandchildren who were exactly 100 years younger.

Great-grandson, Tyler Dick, said "I feel honored, so. It’s really fun to have someone that much older than you. That does not happen to a lot of people."

The birthday girl even provided humor when asked about her age.

Question: How does it feel to be 112?

Lena Dick said "Old."

Dick adds that she was surprised to know that she is the oldest person living in the state.

- KEYC 12