Muslim Group Offers $10K Reward After Mosque Explosion

At 7:27 a.m., the Wells Police responded to the Wellington Estates for a report of the smell of smoke.
At 7:27 a.m., the Wells Police responded to the Wellington Estates for a report of the smell of smoke.
Friends and family gathered to celebrate a special birthday in Mountain Lake.
Friends and family gathered to celebrate a special birthday in Mountain Lake.
Lola food truck finding its place among smoked meat giants
Lola food truck finding its place among smoked meat giants
9th drunken driving arrest, this one involves lawnmower
9th drunken driving arrest, this one involves lawnmower
The last of three defendants charged in a large methamphetamine trafficking case in Minnesota has pleaded guilty
The last of three defendants charged in a large methamphetamine trafficking case in Minnesota has pleaded guilty
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, one vehicle flipped over into a ditch on County Road 2/631st Avenue approximately two miles north of Gibbon.
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, one vehicle flipped over into a ditch on County Road 2/631st Avenue approximately two miles north of Gibbon.
Mankato resident Joe Sullivan formally announces his candidacy to replace outgoing Congressman Tim Walz in 20–18. Sullivan has worked for the law firm Flaherty and Hood on rural development issues, for the wind industry as the manager of state policy, and more recently for the Center for Energy and the Environment. He says his experience has been about building and investing for the future and that's what he wants to continue doing in Congress. Democratic Candidate For Congre...
Mankato resident Joe Sullivan formally announces his candidacy to replace outgoing Congressman Tim Walz in 20–18. Sullivan has worked for the law firm Flaherty and Hood on rural development issues, for the wind industry as the manager of state policy, and more recently for the Center for Energy and the Environment. He says his experience has been about building and investing for the future and that's what he wants to continue doing in Congress. Democratic Candidate For Congre...
Report says a K-9 dog bit a toddler during National Night Out in New Ulm Monday evening.
Report says a K-9 dog bit a toddler during National Night Out in New Ulm Monday evening.