Muslim Group Offers $10K Reward After Mosque Explosion

This brOKen window is what's left after someone threw a bomb inside a mosque in a Minneapolis suburb early Saturday morning.

Executive Director Mohamed Omar says, "One of our congregation members came out immediately and he saw a truck fleeing from the parking lot, running at very high speed."

Witnesses say the device that exploded was thrown into the imam's office at Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington just after 5am...there were as many as twenty people inside preparing for morning prayers.

They were able to extinguish the flames before firefighters arrived.

No one was injured.

ATF agents and the FBI are investigating and so far few details have been released.

Those affiliated with the mosque say it's been the target of numerous hate messages, emails and calls...and say they believe this incident is a hate crime.

Muslim-American Society Executive Director Asad Zaman says, "Hate is not ok. We need a better America. (white flash) Targeting people because of their race, their ethnicity or their religion is absolutely UN-American."

Saturday afternoon...several interfaith leaders from the area gathered to show their support.

Minnesota Council of Churches Member Curtiss DeYoung says, "An attack on a mosque is an attack on synagogue, is an attack on a church, it's an attack on all faith communities."

The mosque mostly serves people in the Somali community.

A ten thousand dollar reward is being offered to help catch the suspect.

The iman's office was heavily damaged by the device.

