Viking Alumni Server Day At Jake's Stadium Pizza

After nearly a 45 year relationship, the ties and memories made at Jake's stadium Pizza are coming to an end..

Jake's Stadium Pizza Owner Wally Boyer says, “It's gonna be very sad to see them go. It's more about the relationships we've had with not only the players but some of the front office personnel's and some of the media that have come around and we're gonna miss just the relationships and the interaction we've had with them.

Today former Vikings players took a walk down memory lane as they served and signed autographs for guests.

Former Vikings Player Chuck Foreman says, "To me it's an end to an era. It's historic, It's a historic part of the Vikings and all starts here."

The players would take like a 30 second shower and then race down to Jake's.

Former Vikings Player Doug Sutherlan says, "We would call it the car wash we would run through the shower."

All to get down for the coldest beer in town.

Sutherlan says, "I drank more beer at training camp then I did the rest of the year. But here it was 3 2 beer it was frosted pitchers frosted mugs which you never used much of the mugs much but after practice on a hot day the beer just flowed it was wonderful."

But the end of training camp doesn't mean it's the end of Wally and the Viking's relationship..

Foreman says,"Wally and I have a special friendship and I'm down here yeah every year for the last, I can't even tell you how long, even after I played."

Boyer says, "It's just been a great run and I hope these guys have a good time today."

All costumers at Jake's Stadium's event today were required to purchase a wristband which serves as a donation toward the Greater Mankato Area Foundation.

