Joseph Signs Extension With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have stayed busy this training camp and for the third time they've locked up another big piece of their defense.

After signing Everson Griffen and Xavier Rhodes to extensions Linval Joseph became the latest Vike to ink a new deal.

Last year's pro bowler signed a four year extension worth up to 50 million dollars including 31.5 guaranteed.



"His strength and size, and actually he's a really good athlete. I don't know that I've ever had a guy, most guys are thicker and shorter than he is. He's the best athlete that I can think of that I've been involved with at that spot," said Mike Zimmer.



Last year, Joseph sacked the quarterback four times while recording 77 tackles.



"He's got not only the bulk to play the position, and the block awareness of what's going on, balance, contact balance, and all those things, but just the attitude that he brings to it every day. You look at college football right now, you don't see a lot of nose guards. Having a guy like that in the middle of your defense, that brings that type of work ethic, and pride to what he's trying to accomplish is a plus. Like coach said, and I'll say he's one of the best I've been around. He's a dominant force in there. The consistency he brings in practice and to games is a big plus for us," said George Edwards.



"It means everything to me the Vikings gave me the opportunity no other team did. And to be here at this time is a great feeling. I want to help this team to the super bowl, that's my next goal," said Joseph.

Joseph had been under contract through the 2018 before Saturday's extension.

