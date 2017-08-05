Vikings Night Practice Draws 10,500 Fans

Blakeslee Stadium was buzzing Saturday night with fans filling bleachers to watch the Minnesota Vikings take the field in the team's annual evening practice.



After coming to Mankato nearly two weeks ago the squad's getting a feel for game time situations ahead of their first preseason game coming up on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.

And more than 10 thousand of the purple and gold faithful filed in to the Blake to get a peek at this year's team.

"Everyone always gets up for this practice. You can say it's practice but the way the fans show up and the way they cheer and everything. They always cheer for the offense first of all so it definitely gets us juiced up for the defensive side," said Harrison Smith.



The Vikings have an off day Sunday before returning to practicing on Monday with a walkthrough at 10:30 in the morning and afternoon practice from 3–5.