One Seriously Injured After Plane Crash

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Renville County -

 Reports say one is seriously injured after a plane crash in Renville County.
 Officials say the preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 fixed wing single engine Ultralight aircraft flown by 75-year-old Gary Bipes.
Bipes was attempting to take off at the Hector Municipal Airport.
After reaching nearly 20 feet in the air, the plane stalled and nose-dived to the ground.
It happened around 3:45 this evening.
52-year-old Eduardo Aguas-Fuentes was a passenger on the aircraft.
He was flown to North Memorial Medical Center where he was treated for serious injuries.
Bipes was transported to Renville County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Renville County Sheriff's Office, Federal Aviation Administration and Hector Police Department are continuing its investigation.

