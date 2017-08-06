One Seriously Injured After Plane Crash

Reports say one is seriously injured after a plane crash in Renville County.

Officials say the preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 fixed wing single engine Ultralight aircraft flown by 75-year-old Gary Bipes.

Bipes was attempting to take off at the Hector Municipal Airport.

After reaching nearly 20 feet in the air, the plane stalled and nose-dived to the ground.

It happened around 3:45 this evening.

52-year-old Eduardo Aguas-Fuentes was a passenger on the aircraft.

He was flown to North Memorial Medical Center where he was treated for serious injuries.

Bipes was transported to Renville County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office, Federal Aviation Administration and Hector Police Department are continuing its investigation.

--KEYC News 12