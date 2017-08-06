One Seriously Injured After Plane Crash

Friends and family gathered to celebrate a special birthday in Mountain Lake.
Friends and family gathered to celebrate a special birthday in Mountain Lake.
At 7:27 a.m., the Wells Police responded to the Wellington Estates for a report of the smell of smoke.
At 7:27 a.m., the Wells Police responded to the Wellington Estates for a report of the smell of smoke.
Federal investigators say a father-son team was moving a gas meter at the time of a fatal explosion that leveled part of a Minneapolis school.
Federal investigators say a father-son team was moving a gas meter at the time of a fatal explosion that leveled part of a Minneapolis school.
After nearly a 45 year relationship, the ties and memories made at Jake's stadium Pizza are coming to an end..
After nearly a 45 year relationship, the ties and memories made at Jake's stadium Pizza are coming to an end..
This broken window is what's left after someone threw a bomb inside a mosque in a Minneapolis suburb early Saturday morning.
This broken window is what's left after someone threw a bomb inside a mosque in a Minneapolis suburb early Saturday morning.
Lola food truck finding its place among smoked meat giants
Lola food truck finding its place among smoked meat giants
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, one vehicle flipped over into a ditch on County Road 2/631st Avenue approximately two miles north of Gibbon.
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, one vehicle flipped over into a ditch on County Road 2/631st Avenue approximately two miles north of Gibbon.
Blakeslee Stadium was buzzing Saturday night with fans filling bleachers to watch the Minnesota Vikings take the field in the team's annual evening practice. After coming to Mankato nearly two weeks ago the squad's getting a feel for game time situations ahead of their first preseason game coming up on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills. And more than 10 thousand of the purple and gold faithful filed in to the Blake to get a peek at this year's team. "Everyone always gets up ...
Blakeslee Stadium was buzzing Saturday night with fans filling bleachers to watch the Minnesota Vikings take the field in the team's annual evening practice. After coming to Mankato nearly two weeks ago the squad's getting a feel for game time situations ahead of their first preseason game coming up on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills. And more than 10 thousand of the purple and gold faithful filed in to the Blake to get a peek at this year's team. "Everyone always gets up ...